Patrick Mahomes' Recent Surge Sparks MVP Buzz
In a statement win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense looked as good as it's ever looked, and they were playing cohesively for the entire duration of the game. Chiefs doubters may hesitate to say they're back to their usual form, but all it took was Xavier Worthy being inserted back into the starting lineup for their offense to light up.
To be fair, the Ravens' defense was depleted due to injury, which may explain why the Chiefs were able to beat up on the Ravens like they did. Their next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a defense amazing at causing turnovers, will be very telling to see if the Chiefs can continue their offensive explosion.
Team of the Week
Greg Auman is an NFL reporter and sports writer for FOX Sports, and after week four wrapped up, he put together a team of the week, including players who had stellar performances. Patrick Mahomes made the list on the back of a four-touchdown performance.
"Can it really be 48 games since the last time Mahomes had four or more touchdown passes and no interceptions? It seems like there's an AFC playoff preview every week, and Ravens vs. Chiefs was definitely one", said Auman.
The Chiefs' win over the Ravens may have been their best regular-season win in the past three seasons. Mahomes flexed how dominant he is over Lamar Jackson, dropping him to a record of 1 - 6 against Mahomes all-time, including regular season and the playoffs.
"Mahomes showed the Chiefs are better than their record would show, getting them back to 2-2 with 270 yards and touchdown passes to four players. Mahomes' four touchdown passes were more than his first games combined. I'm not saying they're the old Chiefs, but they're still dangerous".
In the first few games of the season, the only offense being generated by the Chiefs was because of Mahomes' scrambling ability and knack for making jaw-dropping throws. According to FOX Sports, after his week four performance, Mahomes leaped up to the fourth-best odds to win MVP, and that number will only rise if he continues to build off of his start to the 2025 season.
If Mahomes can continue to throw multiple touchdowns a game and the Chiefs continue their win streak, it wouldn't be a long shot to say 2025 is the year Mahomes wins his third MVP award.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on Mahomes' start to the season when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.