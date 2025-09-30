Chiefs Positional Group Continues To Improve
The Kansas City Chiefs had a statement win against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, and Chiefs Kingdom was very happy about it. They've now put together two wins back-to-back, and the most encouraging thing about their dominating win was how effective their offense looked.
The Chiefs knew that in order to continue winning, their offense needed to get back into shape. Xavier Worthy came back from his week one injury, and he immediately inserted himself into the offensive game plan and made an impact right away in the game.
Team of the Week
Gordon McGuinness is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and after week four of the NFL has mostly wrapped up, he created a team of the week based on who performed the best. The best offensive line in week four was the Chiefs' offensive line for their impressive blocking against the Ravens' defensive line.
"The Chiefs’ offensive line allowed just five pressures on Patrick Mahomes’ 44 dropbacks in Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. Four of the five starters earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 70.0 in the game", said McGuinness.
The Chiefs' offensive line only let up one sack against the Ravens' defensive line, and is largely responsible for Patrick Mahomes' four passing touchdown game. Their offensive line was a huge talking point heading into the season, and every week, they seem to be getting better and better.
Mahomes is now 5 - 1 against Jackson in the regular season and 1 - 0 in the playoffs. The offensive line's performance contributed to that impressive stat, but there are still areas they can improve for the future.
Looking Ahead
While the Chiefs' offense looked the best it's had this season against the Ravens, they still couldn't get anything going on the ground. The team only had a total of 118 rushing yards, and they still have work to do to improve that aspect of their offense.
The Chiefs' offensive line had such a dominant game, and they were still unable to get anything going on the ground. If not, then when will the Chiefs get their rushing attack in order?
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on how the Chiefs' offensive line performed when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.