Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Statement Win Against Ravens
The Kansas City Chiefs will be at home, facing off against the Baltimore Ravens in week four, in a matchup where both teams are off to undesirable starts to their season. This is a game that's crucial for the Chiefs to win, and they must make key adjustments to keep winning.
The Chiefs' offense still has a lot of work to do, but with Xavier Worthy coming back into the lineup and them playing this game at home, there are a lot of things going for them to pull off the upset win. The Chiefs will have to fix their inconsistent offense if they want any chance of putting up a fight against the top-scoring offense in the NFL.
Chiefs Kingdom Reacts
First Quarter
The Chiefs' defense got walked down all the way to the red zone for the Ravens' first drive, and it led to Justice Hill running in for a touchdown. The Chiefs were able to reply with a field goal, but other than an interception courtesy of Leo Chenal, the Ravens have dominated the first quarter.
Second Quarter
The Chiefs' offense looked to be rolling and destined for a touchdown, but their trip to the red zone stalled out, and it resulted in them having to settle for a field goal.
Finally, the Chiefs were able to make good of their trip to the red zone, and it resulted in a JuJu Smith-Schuster touchdown catch. The Ravens have looked rattled after their first interception of the season.
The Chiefs' defense has really stepped up since the first drive of the game. They picked off Lamar Jackson and pressured him heavily for a turnover on downs. If the Chiefs are able to score another touchdown before the half ends, it'll go a long way to winning this game.
The Chiefs' offense needed to step up, and step up they did. Mahomes has done what he can, given what the defense allows, and it resulted in a touchdown catch from Isiah Pacheco. This touchdown pass makes Mahomes the youngest quarterback in NFL history to reach 250 career passing touchdowns.
The Chiefs' defense forced a fumble on Jackson. They've stepped up and shut down the Ravens offense, and they still have time to rub salt on the wound and score points off of that turnover. Unfortunately, Harrison Butker missed a field goal. He's now missed a field goal in each of the past three games.
Heading into halftime, the Ravens were able to score one more field goal to make it a ten-point game. The Chiefs start off the second half with the ball, and the story of the game so far has been the Chiefs defense getting back into form.
Third Quarter
Tyquan Thornton has stepped up as the Chiefs' main receiving option in the time when their pass catchers have been unavailable, and now that Worthy is back, that doesn't change things. His touchdown catch puts the Chiefs up 17 points.
Butker makes up for his missed field goal earlier by drilling one from 31 yards away. The Chiefs are up big and heading into the fourth quarter; they look like they're going to cruise to a win.
Fourth Quarter
The most interesting thing to note about this game in the fourth quarter is that Jackson left the game, and Cooper Rush is the Ravens' starting quarterback. This will likely result in a Chiefs win, one caused by their defense and offense getting back on track.
The Chiefs scored another passing touchdown to extend their lead even more, but at this point, it's just window dressing. The Ravens were able to score an impressive 71-yard touchdown run, but the game is effectively over.
