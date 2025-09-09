How Travis Kelce Can Fix Track Record Against the Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs have a big game on their hands as they take on their Super Bowl LIX opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, at Arrowhead Stadium. This is a game that the Chiefs have had circled on their calendar since the schedule was released, and they're ready for it.
The Chiefs can't afford to be embarrassed at the hands of the Eagles in their two recent matchups. One way the Chiefs can avoid that is by incorporating veteran tight end Travis Kelce more into the offensive game plan. Kelce's season debut had both highs and lows.
Against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2025 campaign, Kelce scored one touchdown and hauled in 47 receptions on two catches and four targets. While Kelce did score a touchdown for Kansas City, his overall performance in the game was, to say the least, silent.
Kelce was involved in a play three snaps into the game that dislocated the shoulder of wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Now with Worthy sidelined and Rashee Rice suspended for the next five games, Kelce's role should be increased, and it has to come against a team he hasn't fared well against in the past.
Kelce's Stats Vs Eagles
Throughout his career, Kelce has faced the Eagles three times during the regular season and twice in the Super Bowl. During his regular season games against Philadelphia, Kelce has had one memorable performance, which came in 2017, as he brought in 103 receiving yards and scored one touchdown in eight receptions.
Other than his 2017 regular season performance, Kelce hasn't surpassed 100 receiving yards in the games played against Philadelphia since. In the last four games that Kelce has played against Philadelphia, he has averaged 46.75 receiving yards in 5.25 receptions.
His past track record against the Eagles doesn't fare well going into Week 2. However, as he has displayed countless times throughout his career, Kelce can step up when his team needs him the most. In this case, the team needs him, and they need him to help them win.
The Chiefs should go into the second week of the campaign with the drive of getting revenge against the team that embarrassed them nationally.
