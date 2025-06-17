Could Chiefs' Travis Kelce Be Missing Team's Minicamp?
The Kansas City Chiefs will start their mandatory minicamp today. Unlike the other teams, the Chiefs did not hold their minicamp last week. Now the Chiefs will come together to create that chemistry that they will need to be successful next season. It is also important for the team to come together because there are a lot of new faces that will be on the roster next season.
The Chiefs are looking to get back on track and get back to the Super Bowl next season. And they know it starts by having a good offseason. And the next step in the offseason for the Chiefs is minicamp. It is a time to get players to know the coach's scheme as well. Getting familiar with the playbook on both sides of the ball is important.
But one player that might be in attendance for minicamp is star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce did not retire this offseason but instead decided to come back and run it back with the Chiefs for at least one more season. Kelce has had a good offseason so far and has even cut his weight down to give himself and the team the best chance to be successful in 2025.
Kelce could skip minicamp to attend an NHL Finals game with girlfriend Taylor Swift.
"Travis Kelce has a busy week ahead of him with the Kansas City Chiefs set to begin mandatory minicamp Tuesday, the same day he reportedly has a date night scheduled with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift," said Kristen Wong of Sports Illustrated.
"I have a good source claiming that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be in the house for Game 6, so get excited," said NHL Reporter Jackie Redmond on "The Pat McAfee Show." "Hey, not confirmed, but according to a good source."
"If Redmond's source is reliable, this means that Kelce will be taking a plane straight from Kansas City to Sunrise, Fla. to catch the NHL game at Amerant Bank Arena. He'll also presumably fly back after the game so he can attend the rest of his team's minicamp or else face a hefty fine," Wong added.
It will be surprising to see Kelce miss minicamp but if he does, it will not be without the permission of the Chiefs.
