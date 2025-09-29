Arrowhead Report

The Chiefs' Week 4 Statement Has Everyone Asking This Question

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in a big way, and it's got everyone wondering the same thing: Are the Chiefs back?

Dominic Minchella

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs and their fanbase can now take a deep breath, as they officially sit 2-2 on the season. Starting 0-2 wasn't ideal for the franchise coming off their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but winning two straight gives them an even playing field moving forward.

Defeating the Baltimore Ravens by the score of 37-20, a complete flip of what the franchises had been averaging through the first three weeks of the season, was a statement that Kansas City had to make. Going into Week 5, they have a chance to get above the .500 mark for the first time this season.

However, the Chiefs' victory has everyone wondering, "Are the Chiefs back?". Following their first dominant victory of the season, that debate holds meaning for the first time this season. But to ensure they are back, they've still got work that needs to get done.

Former All-Pro's Thoughts

Former two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, Rodney Harrison, spoke to Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth following the entire slate of Week 4 football, addressing the Chiefs' performance. In his eyes, the best is yet to come.

  • "I look at Kansas City and they almost look like the old Chiefs, where they were spreading the ball around, taking shots down the field, even though Patrick wasn't perfect on the shots down the field, but also being able to run that ball. And that's what we see from the Chiefs," Harrison said.
  • "But when you add Xavier Worthy, when you add a young man like a Tyquan Thornton who's come in and really made a difference on this team, and now you you got Rashee Rice coming back in the next three or four weeks or whatever it is, the Kansas City Chiefs will be back and they'll be right there.

So long as the likes of Worthy, Brown, and Thornton can hold down the fort until Rice returns, aiding Mahomes, the Chiefs' offensive approach should be an area they can rely on. The defense, which held Baltimore to its lowest scoring outing of the season, is also an area that has to hold its own.

