Chiefs Looking to Get Their Stock Back Up
The Kansas City Chiefs are flying in unfamiliar territory so far. Usually, when we talk about the Chiefs, we are talking about how good their football team is and what records they are going after. But they are doing other things that have people concerned.
That is losing games to begin the season. For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era in Kansas City, they are 0-2. Mahomes also has a three-game losing streak going on for the first time in his NFL career.
Those are things that have not happened. That just goes to show how good this team has been with Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid leading the way. But now they have been gut-punched to start the season. Everyone is looking at them and saying, "What are you going to do about it?" It is something that they will have to show on the field and start winning games.
The panic button has not been set off in Kansas City yet, but they are facing a must-win game in Week 3. That is shocking. Coming into the season, no one could have predicted that this Chiefs team, led by Mahomes and Reid, would be facing a must-win game in Week 3. A win will get them feeling better about their start and head into the following game with confidence.
Chiefs Stock
One person that is still all in with the Chiefs is NFL analyst Bucky Brooks.
"Despite their slow start, the Chiefs possess the championship pedigree to re-emerge as a playoff contender. The team has advanced to the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons, with three wins and a championship aura that makes it impossible to dismiss their chances of turning things around.," Brooks said.
"While Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will need to work their magic to wake up a stagnant offense, the future gold jacket duo has repeatedly pulled rabbits out of the hat to sustain a dynasty that was expected to end when All-Pro Tyreek Hill walked out of the door. Given their experience and expertise as high-level winners, the Chiefs should be able to climb back into the title chase by season’s end."
