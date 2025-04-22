Chiefs Top Defensive Prospect Might Go Higher Than Expected
Draft week is here for the Chiefs and the rest of the National Football League. The Chiefs will look to improve their roster, to help them get back to where they want to be in 2025. The Chiefs have clear needs on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs will look at everyway they can get the prospects they have on their draft board. The Chiefs will be all in, in this year's draft.
On the defensive side, they will look to add to the defensive line. They want to find another pass rusher who can get after the quarterback, like star defensive tackle Chris Jones does. The Chiefs have not found a player who can benefit from playing alongside Jones.
One thing the Chiefs want to do better next season is get after the quarterback with just a four-man rush.
The Chiefs' top prospect is defensive tackle Walter Nolen out of Ole Miss. Walter is a great defensive tackle who can do both, get after the quarterback and stop the run. Walter has been making his way up the draft boards and many have the Chiefs taking him with their first-round pick.
But now Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Insider Albert Breer thinks that Nolen can even go higher in the first round as we get closer to the draft on Thursday.
Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen may go higher than you think," said Breer. "Some teams believe he projects better to the NFL than Graham. The character/entitlement question is what you have to get past. But if you have solid infrastructure, as well as locker room and defensive line room, the payoff could be big. So if the San Francisco 49ers are willing to take a swing …"
If this is true, it is bad news for the Chiefs because they are picking at the end of the first round. One thing that the Chiefs can do is make some calls and see if they can make a trade in the first round and move up to get Nolen.
We have seen the Chiefs do that before, and they are not scared to trade up to get the prospect they want. Come Thursday, the Chiefs can be on the move in the first round.
