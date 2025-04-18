The 2024 Draft Class Could Go Down as One of the Best
The 2025 NFL Draft is almost here. It is a time when NFL teams around the league can get better by drafting their future stars for years to come. In the National Football League, the draft gives fans all around the world a little view of what their respective teams will potentially look like in the future.
But before we get there, we take a look back at the 2024 NFL Draft class, as they put on a great showing in their first season in the NFL.
For the Kansas City Chiefs, their wide receiver Xavier Worthy was one member of the 2024 class who had a breakout season in his first year in the league. Worthy was the number one target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Worthy was also the most reliable and consistent receiver for the Chiefs last season.
"The 2024 group also wasn’t short on stars with the first 13 picks. It’s not surprising that our 10 biggest draft hits from last year are all first-round picks, but this was a difficult list to form," said Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano. "Second-round selections Cooper DeJean, Ladd McConkey, Braden Fiske, Edgerrin Cooper, and T’Vondre Sweat all had standout rookie seasons with their respective teams."
"In the first round alone, there were several selections who instantly became stars in the NFL, including a rookie quarterback who guided his team to championship Sunday. Perhaps one day this draft class could be as good as the 2011 draft, which had Cam Newton, Von Miller, A.J. Green, Patrick Peterson, Julio Jones, Tyron Smith and J.J. Watt all taken within the first 11 picks."
Even with Worthy not being on the Top 10 list, he was one of the most impressive rookies. He was put in a position that a lot of rookies do not get thrown into, but he answered the call. In the Super Bowl, he was the best player for the Chiefs as he caught two touchdowns and set a record for the most receiving yards by a rookie in a Super Bowl.
Now, Worthy will look to build off his first season in the league and get better in year two. Soon, he can be one of the top receivers in the NFL.
