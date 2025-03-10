Chiefs Expectations for WR Worthy Will Be Higher in Year 2
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and will look to improve their roster for last season in any way they can.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same results to end their season in 2025.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will also need help on the outside. He will need another target to throw to on the outside. Right now, his best target is coming off a great rookie season. Xavier Worthy was huge for the Chiefs last season.
That is one way the Chiefs can improve. They need to make sure Worthy has a better second season that he did in his rookie season. Making him know that he is the number one targer and receiver now and that he will have to evaluate his game.
"We learned Xavier is more than a deep threat. He also has the ability to do that and we probably could have tapped into that even more," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at the NFL combine. "I'm not sure we've tapped that out. I think there's more, and that's exciting."
Worthy had a big Super Bowl, but I was overlooked because of how the game turned out. His first season in the NFL was a success.
"The Kansas City Chiefs were satisfied with the production they got in 2024 from wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who finished sixth among NFL rookies in receptions (59), seventh in yards (538) and second in touchdowns from scrimmage (nine)," said ESPN Chiefs Writer Adam Teicher.
It is going to be interesting to see how the Chiefs fill up the rest of the receiving core. The Chiefs have to find Mahomes another good target for the offense can be more successful in the passing that it was last season.
