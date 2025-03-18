Chiefs Need to Extend Trent McDuffie
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a lot of moves this offseason on both sides of the ball. They have lost key pieces on both sides and they have done everything they could to fill in the holes around the offense and defense.
The Chiefs front office wants a better team next season and it has been a hard thing to do with all the moving parts. When you have built a dynasty over the years, it is hard to keep all the players together. The franchise turns them into good starters, and they just cannot re-sign them all.
That is the spot that the Chiefs have found themselves over the past few seasons, but this offseason they are feeling it more because the last couple of years they were coming off of Super Bowl wins, but last season it ended with a Super Bowl loss.
Now as the offseason is going the Chiefs have to start to look how the roster is going to look before they go into the 2025 NFL Draft. They have to have an idea of what they are going to look for in the draft and what position they want to go after at the beginning of the draft all the way to the end.
One move the Chiefs need to make before the start of the 2025 season, is extending their young talented defensive back Trent McDuffie. McDuffie has been a great player for the Chiefs since coming into the league. McDuffie was part of the talented 2022 NFL Draft class that helped push the Chiefs into their back-to-back Super Bowl runs.
The Chiefs took McDuffie with one of their first-round picks in the 2022 draft. McDuffie has been one of the best at his position since coming into the league, and he has earned a big deal. McDuffie will soon enter that contract year where you see players ask for new deals, and you are seeing other cornerbacks around the NFL get paid.
One thing the Chiefs do not want is having McDuffie hold out because of contract talks -- or even worse, seeing him request a trade or let him walk in free agency. It will also benefit the Chiefs to give him an extension instead of waiting around. The longer the Chiefs wait the more the price is going to go up. It already has.
If a player like McDuffie is available in trade talks or free agency, a lot of different teams will be interested. With his age and his playing-making ability on the defensive side, he is a special player. The Chiefs have to get it done before he is another defensive star who leaves the team.
