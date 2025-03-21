BREAKING: Chiefs Re-Sign Veteran Pass-Rusher
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a busy offseason.
It did not start the why they wanted it to but now they are getting the right pieces together to be a better team next season. The Chiefs lost a lot of key free agents this offseason, but general manager Brett Veach and the rest of the Chiefs front office know what kind of players the team needs, and they have been filling in the missing spots little by little.
The Chiefs are looking to get better than they were last season and are doing everything they can to make sure they have a different outcome than they did last season, which saw their season end when they played their worst game of the year in Super Bowl LIX.
On Thursday Night the Chiefs made another move that will beef up the defensive line next season and get them going with a strong four man rush.
The Chiefs re-signed defensive end Charles Omenihu to a one-year deal worth up to a total of $7 million.
"Source: DE Charles Omenihu is returning to the Chiefs on a 1-year deal worth a maximum of $7 million," said ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefther.
Omenihu was a good player for the Chiefs in 2023, but he ended that season by getting injured. He missed most of the season last year but still made a return and played in the last six games of 2024. He got a sack in the regular season and one sack in the playoffs.
Omenihu was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. Then he was traded a couple seasons later to the San Francisco 49ers. Eventually, they let him walk and for the last two seasons he has been with with the Chiefs. Now the Chiefs are bringing him back on a team friendly deal.
Omenihu can help the Chiefs' defense get after the quarterback and stop the run. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is going to be glad to have him back and fully recovered. Omenihu can go into training camp competing for a starting position. He can also bring great depth for a Chiefs defense that needs it.
The Chiefs will look to get better as well in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft as well.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE