KC Wolf Retires After 35 Years of Being With the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in the midst of one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history and will be remembered as such. They may not have the high-flying offense of yesteryear, but they are still one of the most clutch teams and are usually tough to put away.
Their recent Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles marked their second loss in a Super Bowl in the Patrick Mahomes era, both losses to some elite competition, but this offseason, they also lost more than that.
Dan Meers, aka the KC Wolf, had been the Chiefs' mascot for 35 years since joining the Chiefs in 1990, before announcing his retirement a couple of weeks ago. Meers had been the longest-tenured mascot in the NFL, and the team has yet to announce a replacement.
This marks the end of an era, one that came long before the current iteration of the Chiefs and their greatness. From tackling a drunk fan in the 2001 Pro Bowl to multiple speaking engagement programs at schools, the community, and at church, Meers was not only important to the Chiefs but the community of Kansas City as well.
"Dan Meers has been the heart and soul behind KC Wolf for 35 years," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. "Since joining the organization in 1990, Dan helped establish KC Wolf not only as a source of energy and enthusiasm on gamedays, but as a symbol of pride and passion for all of Chiefs Kingdom".
He's stuck with the team through thick and thin and was the first NFL mascot ever to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He's performed a total of 375 games, and that includes international games, all five Super Bowl appearances, and even preseason games.
"He ensured that his alter ego brought joy to people, young and old, and his deep connection to the Kansas City community has made him a beloved figure to generations of Chiefs fans".
Could this change be indicative of the Chiefs' success turning a leaf? I wouldn't go that far, but it does mark the end of Meer's shenanigans on the sideline. He will most likely still be very active in Chiefs Kingdom and will always be a legend in Kansas City, but now the team must look to the future of their franchise mascot.
