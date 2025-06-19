What is the Best Chiefs Season of All Time?
The Kansas City Chiefs have had numerous historic seasons since Patrick Mahomes took the NFL by storm. Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, and it has led to a lot of success for the Chiefs. However, that begs the question: What's their best season in franchise history?
Bryan DeArdo is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he set out to find each franchise's best individual season in their entire history. For the Chiefs, he chose their 2019 - 2020 season, which kick-started their dynasty.
"After a 7-4 start, the Chiefs won their final nine games that included a 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Patrick Mahomes, the league's MVP the previous season, became the first player in league history to win a league and Super Bowl MVP before his 25th birthday", said DeArdo.
What makes this Super Bowl win that much sweeter for the Chiefs is that there was a notable absence in the NFL with the decline of the New England Patriots, with Tom Brady. This Super Bowl was going to determine which team was going to dominate the new era, and the Chiefs fought for that luxury tooth and nail.
"Mahomes was a major reason for their first championship in 50 years, but the Chiefs were hardly a one-man show. Along with Mahomes, the Chiefs' 2019 roster featured five other Pro Bowlers in receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce (97 catches, 1,229 yards), defensive linemen Chris Jones and Frank Clark, and safety Tyrann Mathieu".
It's crazy to look back on this team and realize how talented their offense really was. They had an emerging Mahomes who still had all the NFL to conquer, with a prime Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, it's a style of offense that the Chiefs haven't been able to replicate to this day. Hopefully, with their new receiving corps, they can get back to some of the offensive firepower they once had.
"While the '19 Chiefs won the title as the franchise's best team, a tip of the cap goes out to the '69 Chiefs, the second and final AFL team to win the Super Bowl. The '69 Chiefs featured eight Hall of Famers in coach Hank Stram, quarterback Len Dawson, defensive tackles Curly Culp and Buck Buchanan, linebackers Bobby Bell and Willie Lanier and safety Johnny Robinson".
This was the first Super Bowl that Mahomes won, but it wouldn't be his last. If the Chiefs dynasty wants to continue, they'll have to win another one in 2025 or be at risk of being phased out by other teams who continue to get better year after year.
