Cornerbacks The Chiefs Can Go After in Late Rounds of Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft looking to upgrade different positions on both sides of the ball. It is going to be interesting to see what approach the Chiefs take in the draft. The Chiefs free-agent signings were mostly on the offensive side. Will that factor what the Chiefs end up doing in the draft?
One area the Chiefs need to address in this draft is in the secondary, mostly at cornerback. The Chiefs have one side shut down with cornerback Trent McDuffie, but the other side of the defense was a problem for the Chiefs. The opposite side of McDuffie was the side most defenses will attack. The draft is a place where the Chiefs can improve the cornerback position.
The team does not have to draft the position early because the cornerback position has a lot of talent coming out. The Chiefs have also had success drafting at the cornerback position over the past few years, and they will look to keep that going.
"The Chiefs are almost always in the market to add a cornerback," said Nate Taylor of The Athletic. "Since 2018, when Veach began leading the Chiefs draft efforts, the team has selected plenty of cornerbacks who either grew up in a state or played for a college that is below the Mason-Dixon line — L’Jarius Sneed, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Rashad Fenton, Thakarius Keyes and Kamal Hadden."
"After reviewing “The Beast,” these are the cornerbacks who fit the traits the Chiefs covet (long, fast and athletic), their play style (press man-to-man) and who are from the south — Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky), Trey Amos (Ole Miss), Dorian Strong (Louisville), Caleb Ransaw (Tulane), Zy Alexander (LSU), BJ Adams (UCF) and Jason Marshall Jr. (Florida)."
"Don’t be surprised if one of them winds up in Kansas City later this month."
The Chiefs had a great defense last season, but with losing a lot of key players on the defensive side of the ball, they will need to regroup and use the draft to fill in those spots. One thing we know is that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has done a great job of getting his players ready to play, no matter if they are rookies or veterans.
