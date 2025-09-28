Chiefs-Ravens Live Game Thread
KANSAS CITY, Mo.
For a second straight home game, the Chiefs are an underdog. That’s as much of a sign as anything that their season-opening schedule is a murderer’s row. After next week’s Monday night game in Jacksonville (2-1), the Chiefs get Detroit (2-1), Las Vegas (1-2), Washington (2-1) and Buffalo (3-0) before the bye.
But Patrick Mahomes has a strong advantage in head-to-head meetings with Lamar Jackson, a commanding 5-1 record that includes an AFC championship victory in Baltimore. Jackson is also 0-3 in Kansas City, but he said this week that history will have no influence on Sunday’s game.
“Like I always say, each and every week,” Jackson said Wednesday, “I'm going to be motivated no matter who the opponent is, no matter where it is. I'm just trying to win. I'm already motivated.
“It's in the past. You can't bring what happened back whenever to this year. We just have to lock in on what's ahead right now.”
Viewing options
A few other appetizers
- The league’s Por La Cultura initiative highlighting the rich cultural heritage and contributions of the Latino community will play a big role in Sunday’s game.
- Fans will recognize national-anthem singer Ricardo Moreno from his time as a contestant on the 27th season of The Voice. A member of Michael Bublé’s team, Moreno’s cover of Paul Anka’s Put Your Head on My Shoulder reached viral status.
- On the heel’s of Moreno’s rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, four A-10 Warthogs from Whiteman Air Force Base, just south of Knob Noster, Mo., will buzz Arrowhead Stadium in a flyover.
- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has the privilege of presenting Sunday’s colors. Active since 1826 and currently serving more than 727,000 residents, the department is an important part of the community surrounding the Truman Sports Complex.
