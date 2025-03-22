Chiefs Get Defensive Help in Latest Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to get better on both sides of the ball before getting ready for the 2025 NFL season. They have made some moves in free agency but they also lost key players from the team last season.
The Chiefs biggest problem on the defensive side of the ball was getting after the quarterback when only sending four or five. The Chiefs did not do a good job of that throughout the season and it became an issue. The only times they were getting after the quarterback was when defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would send the house.
The Chiefs would like to rush the quarterback with fewer players and give the defensive backs some help to ensure they will not be left out on an island covering for a long time.
The Chiefs can find that defensive front help in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs can make an impactful selection not only in the first round but in the second and third.
College Sports Network has the Chiefs taking a defensive tackle in the second round of the draft next month. The Chiefs will go with University of Texas, Alfred Collins with the 63rd overall pick.
"Collins isn’t going to stand out in one particular area, but he plays hard and has outstanding physical traits to blend right into an NFL defensive rotation. He’s quick laterally to spoil landmarks for zone blockers and has the stride length to disrupt upfield if asked. He added mass in 2024 and was harder to move when his pad level was right, but he can be tardy to shed and tackle a gap over," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He has the traits to become a more consistent NFL rusher but the production is still untapped. He’s not a premier playmaker, but he has the size, talent, and alignment versatility to help fortify a defensive front as an early contributor and future starter."
This would be a good selection for the Chiefs in the second round. If the NFL lets Collins fall to the Chiefs in the second, it would be a steal for them. Collins would bring his strength and toughness to the Chiefs' defense, something that is badly needed.
