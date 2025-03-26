NFL Mock Draft: Former GM Gives Chiefs Ball Hawk
The Kansas City Chiefs have been known as one of the better defensive teams across the league for the past couple of years now. A lot of that has to be attributed to Steve Spagnuolo, who is a veteran at drawing up defensive schemes meant to confuse the opposing quarterback.
It also has to do with them drafting well and gathering talent on the defensive side of the ball. Players such as Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, and Trent McDuffie were all drafted by the Chiefs and have remained on the team.
An underrated aspect of how the Chiefs deal with their defense is knowing when to let players walk in free agency and when to resign them. A perfect example of this was how they handled L'Jarius Sneed and his contract situation last off-season.
A decision they made this off-season was prioritizing Nick Bolton over Justin Reid, who were both up for contract extensions and both made an impact on their defense. For it not to catch up later to them in the season, they should look towards the draft to help out their secondary.
Mike Tannenbaum is an NFL analyst who works for ESPN and recently published a mock draft. In this mock draft, he predicts the Chiefs will help out their secondary by drafting Nick Emmanwori, a defensive back prospect from the University of South Carolina.
"He had an outstanding season for South Carolina, picking off four passes and making 91 tackles. Emmanwori can play close to the line of scrimmage or in the deep half, and he makes plays no matter where he is. He had a combine workout for the ages, too. He ran a 4.38 and jumped 43 inches in the vertical and 11-6 in the broad jump", said Tannenbaum.
The Chiefs signed Kristian Fulton out of free agency, but if they want to continue their dominance across the NFL, they'll continue to load up on talent in their backfield. Emmanwori has the added benefit of being a ball hawk while simultaneously being able to blitz effectively, something Spagnuolo loves.
There's an obvious need for an offensive lineman that isn't being addressed here, but at the 31st pick, it's hard to predict who will be available and who won't be. Perhaps this means they'll trade up for one of the better offensive lineman prospects in this draft class.
