Are the Chiefs Locked Into Their Wide Receiver Core?
The first day of free agency has seen a lot of movement across the league. The Kansas City Chiefs have been no exception, as they signed an offensive tackle to protect Patrick Mahomes and a running back to give their run game a much-needed boost.
In a stacked free-agent wide receiver market, there have been few dominoes to fall thus far. Players like Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen are still available, while players such as Braxton Berrios or Dyami Brown have already found their new homes.
It's no slight against those players; it's just odd to see so much talent still available when it felt like every team across the league was scrambling to get deals done with players. With that being said, does the lack of moves toward wide receivers mean the Chiefs are locked into their core?
It's not like they haven't made any moves toward their wide receivers. Just before free agency started, they resigned Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal, keeping him on the team despite being kept out by injury last year.
It's just that the Chiefs are gonna lose multiple key players from last year to free agency. Such as DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman. They've already lost Justin Watson to the Houston Texans.
Moving forward, it looks like the Chiefs have locked themselves into a wide receiver core of Brown, Xavier Worthy, and Rashee Rice. All three of those players combined for 92 receptions, 1,017 yards, and eight touchdowns in the regular season.
Two of their top three weapons suffered from injuries that kept them out, but who's to say something similar won't happen again? They cannot have their most productive receiver be a rookie once again next year.
Darius Slayton was a name linked to the Chiefs for his good fit with the team, and he resigned with the New York Giants. It's not like they needed him, but their lack of urgency to address their dwindling wide receiver room is concerning.
They have done a good job at retaining their star talent while also going out and signing players to address their biggest weakness, their offensive line. However, in the coming days, they have to come to an agreement with a wide receiver that not only helps out their depth, but can step up in this offense in the case of an emergency.
