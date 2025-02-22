2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Find Replacement for Trey Smith in New Mock
With recent reports coming out, it's becoming less likely by the day that the Kansas City Chiefs find a way to retain Trey Smith. The star guard is already being eyed-down by multiple teams, and is unanimously going to be the most sought-after offensive lineman in this offseason's free agency cycle.
With Smith already one foot out the door, he leaves behind big shoes to fill, and a hole too great for the Chiefs to simply look away. That being said, the draft seems like the most probable way that Kansas City will find his replacement. NFL.com's Gennaro Filice recently posted his first 2025 mock draft, where he predicted the Chiefs taking Ohio State's Donovan Jackson to fill Smith's role.
"In a free-agent class that isn’t exactly teeming with top-end talent, Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith is poised to get PAID on the open market, further debilitating an offensive line that just got manhandled on the game’s biggest stage. Jackson’s a talented guard who deftly transitioned to left tackle as an injury replacement during Ohio State’s national title campaign. He’s built to play inside at the NFL level, though that documented versatility could be an added bonus for an offensive line that’s clearly lacking on the edges."- Genarro Filice
Jackson proved to be a huge part of the Buckeyes' defense that eventually led them to their first national title in 10 years. This past season, Jackson let up only 2 sacks in 14 total games played, while playing a roughly equal amount of run-block and pass-block snaps.
This is exactly what the Chiefs need: versatility. Trey Smith did everything for Kansas City, whether it be protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes or paving a path for Kareem Hunt or Isaiah Pacheco. Jackson proved on college football's best team that he can do a little bit of everything, and that flexibility is an absolute luxury in the NFL.
Trey Smith is probably going to leave, the Chiefs can't do much to stop it. What they can do is embrace it and work from the deficit. They must find his replacement, and Donovan Jackson could very well be that player.
