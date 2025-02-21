Should the Chiefs Bring Back Kareem Hunt for Another Year?
The Kansas City Chiefs made it to their third straight Super Bowl on the back of a strong defense and tough passing defense. When looking at what held back the Super Bowl caliber team was their running game, and it showed throughout the playoffs.
The running back position was bounced between Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, but some would say that quarterback Patrick Mahomes did more in the running game in high leverage situations than either of those two did. The Chiefs will need to make a crucial decision once free agency gets under way.
Hunt is set to hit free agency, and while only playing in 13 games on the season, Hunt led the Chiefs with 728 rushing yards in 200 carries. While he was serviceable, nothing about the way he ran jumped off the page for Kansas City until they hit the playoffs.
In the three games played for the Chiefs in the playoffs, Hunt rushed for 117 yards in 28 carries, which was the best playoff performance of his career. When looking at Hunt, the Chiefs need to consider what options they have before moving forward in the future.
One concerning element surrounding the way Hunt plays the game is that he has not been able to hit 1,000 rushing yards or more since his rookie campaign with the Chiefs back in 2017. Also, throughout his career Hunt is averaging 13 games a season, only playing in 17 games once in his eight year career.
Hunt is set to become a free agent, and while the Chiefs brought him back to the place where his NFL career began, it might be the last stint with the team. Possessing Pacheco, a younger player than Hunt, could force Hunt to be the odd man out if Kansas City does not want to pay what Hunt is asking for.
According to Spotrac.com, Hunt's projected market value is set at $2.6 million, after making $1.2 million this past season. 700+ rushing yards can enter Hunt into the $2 million a year category, but it might not be the Chiefs that cough up that money.
