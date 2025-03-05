2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Solve Left Tackle Problem in Latest Mock
We've all seen the combine, there were winners and losers. Now that it's over, the most important day in the NFL this offseason will be April 24th, the 2025 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs are at the bottom of the first round (31), but seeing how far they've come this season I say they're even lucky to have a first-round selection.
Thanks to free agency, the Chiefs will have to fill a lot of positions before the start of next season, especially left tackle. While franchise-tagging their star lineman Trey Smith was definitely a step in the right direction, the Chiefs still have not found a suitable player for the outside tackle spot.
In a recent 2-round mock draft by ESPN's Jordan Reid, the Chiefs do just that. He projects that Kansas City will select offensive tackle Josh Simmons, who will hopefully bring stability back to a position that has haunted the Chiefs for far too long.
“This past season showed how bad the Chiefs need a long-term answer at left tackle, and they would be jumping up and down if Simmons lasts this long. One of the few true left tackles in this class, he confirmed at the combine that he suffered a torn patellar tendon against Oregon on Oct. 12. If not for the injury, Simmons would have potentially been a top-10 pick — he didn't allow a sack or pressure prior to going down. Instead, he would be a late-Day 1 steal here for a team that has to improve its pass protection.”- Jordan Reid
Simmons spent four years in College Football, where he's done nothing but improve from season to season. Simmons redshirted his freshman year with San Diego State (2021). In 2022, Simmons had his worst year, letting up 4 sacks, 3 hits, and 17 QB hurries. After transferring to Ohio State for his final two years, it was clear that Simmons had taken a massive jump in production, letting up no sacks or hits, and only one hurry.
There was another factor however to this success, he had only played 6 games last season as opposed to 13 his sophomore and junior seasons. A brutal knee injury (torn patellar tendon) kept him out indefinitely, and it's still affecting him today.
Simmons spoke at the NFL Combine about the injury, saying he was "way ahead of schedule." He also noted that he expects to be able to work out for scouts at Ohio State's pro day in mid-April.
"I'll probably be cut loose mid-April to give everybody a good pro day,” Simmons said.
Josh Simmons could very well be the answer to the Chiefs' problems, so we'll just have to wait and see how the draft ends up shaking out, and whether or not Simmons even falls to 31.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE