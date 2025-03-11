An Intriguing Tight End Option Has Opened Up for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency, which has started this week.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The defense also has key free agents set to hit the market. With all the attention expected to be put on the offense, the defense can be left out and lose its key players to free agents. The Chiefs have to choose between offense and defense.
An interesting player for the Chiefs is now available on the trading block. The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for a trade partner for tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert has been a staple in the Eagles offense since he has been has gotten to Philly.
To many, this comes as a surprise as Goedert is a top tight end in the league and the Eagles are looking to ship him off.
This is a player that the Chiefs should take a serious look at. The Chiefs are looking to get better now, and this move for Goedert can be for now and in the future.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to be back next season, but it could be his last. Kelce is a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest to ever play the position.
The Chiefs can look into the future at tight end and find a good talent in Goedert. He will be a good fit in head coach Andy Reid's offense. He is still on the young side of his career and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will like Goedert in the middle of the field as well.
The Chiefs will have to get better before next season and a move like this will be great move all around on the offensive side of the ball.
