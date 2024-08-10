Hollywood Brown Exits Chiefs Preseason Game vs. Jaguars With Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs' first preseason game of 2024 is underway, but one of the club's new wide receiver additions got taken out of the outing early.
In the first quarter of Saturday's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown suffered a shoulder injury. The 27-year-old appeared to be favoring his shoulder following a play on Kansas City's opening drive, leaving for the sideline thereafter. He had one reception for 11 yards on the very first offensive play.
Prior to the next Chiefs possession on offense, the team confirmed Brown's injury and ruled him questionable to return. He went back to the locker room at TIAA Bank Stadium for evaluation.
It likely would've been a short night for Brown anyway, as the Chiefs pulled their key starters after just one drive. Nonetheless, it's never a good thing when a prized free agent acquisition suffers an injury of any sort during preseason action. Coming off a season that saw him post career-low marks in receiving yards (574) and success rate (42.6%), Brown is looking to turn things around on a one-year deal in Kansas City. Any reps lost – even in August – are missed opportunities.
Earlier this offseason, quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed the benefit of having Brown in the offense.
“I think everybody has seen his speed and the way he’s able to track a football down the field which we’ll obviously use, that’s something that’s huge and we need to continue to get better and better at this offense," Mahomes said. "I think the route running is what I’ve been pleasantly surprised by. Just the way he’s able to get in and out of his cuts, he has a good feel for space and like I said he wants to learn more and more, so I think as he gets within our offense and learns how with the freedom you have and the route running and your ability to find space I think we can utilize that over the middle of the field."
Additional coverage of Brown's injury here on Kansas City Chiefs On SI will come as more information is made available.