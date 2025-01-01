Andy Reid Discusses Week 18 Starter Plans, Injury Report: Wentz or Mahomes vs. Denver?
The Kansas City Chiefs have nothing to gain in the standings in Week 18, as the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions secured the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win on Christmas Day, earning home field advantage throughout the playoffs and the conference's only first-round bye.
On Wednesday, New Year's Day, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hinted at Kansas City's plan for who will and won't suit up against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon in Week 18 after first delivering a short list of players who won't practice on Wednesday.
"As far as the injuries go, Chris Jones, (Isiah) Pacheco and Jawaan Taylor," Reid said. "Jawaan just has some issues with his knee soreness, so we're gonna hold him from practice today. Mecole (Hardman) will practice, he is activated into the 21-day window."
With more than two weeks before the Chiefs' next meaningful game, Jones, Pacheco and Taylor should be able to take a much-needed extra bit of time to get healthy before the playoffs begin. Meanwhile, Hardman's return could add another familiar face to Kansas City's healing wide receiver room.
Then, Reid began to unpack who will and won't play in Denver, starting with the news that backup quarterback Carson Wentz will get the start as KC's signal-caller.
"Carson is gonna visit with you here in a little bit, but he'll end up being the starting quarterback," Reid said, officially declaring that Patrick Mahomes won't suit up in Week 18. "And then, we'll kind of work things from there on who goes and who doesn't go. I mean, you remember last year, how the offensive line played and rotated in and out, so those type of things could potentially take place in this one, depending on the positions."
Asked about the decision-making process that led to his choice to sit Mahomes and other key players in Week 18, Reid said he hasn't finalized the entire list of who will and won't play, but that it wasn't a difficult decision, even with a long layoff incoming.
"I've been through that before, so I'm not too worried about all that," Reid said. "Just gives the other guys an opportunity here to grow, and you can use everybody."
Later, Reid discussed the faith he has in Wentz and was asked what he's excited to see from the veteran quarterback after spending a full season in Kansas City.
"First of all, I have a lot of respect for him," Reid said. "I think he's a good football player. I think he's got a good feel for this offense. Whether he's developed it or had some of this stuff prior to coming here, he's got a good feel. He deserves an opportunity to get in there and play. At the same time, it gives Pat time to work on certain things that he'll do during the practices."