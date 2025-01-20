Andy Reid Explains Keys to Kareem Hunt's Evolution: 'He's Been There'
The Kansas City Chiefs struggled to run the football throughout much of their 23-14 divisional round playoff win over the Houston Texans, but one runner continued to produce when the Chiefs called his number.
Veteran running back Kareem Hunt, back for his second stint in Kansas City after being drafted by KC in 2017, took eight carries for 44 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, resulting in 0.55 expected points added (EPA) per play and a 62% success rate, according to rbsdm.com.
When Hunt reflected on his performance after the game, he said it felt "like a dream come true." On Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid highlighted what traits have made Hunt so effective in his age-29 season, particularly in short-yardage situations.
"He's done a nice job for us," Reid said. "You know, Kareem is a big kid and he's got a good, low center of gravity, and he's got great vision and lateral cutting ability. So, that fits in well with your short-yardage game. Usually, there's not a lot of space in there, normally. And so, for you to be able to squeeze through those tight holes, he does a good job with it. He has a knack of being able to kind of cut his body in half sideways, by going sideways and still moving forward."
Reflecting on the winding path Hunt took to his role in this run of playoff success, Reid was asked about Hunt's recent opportunity and how he's seen Hunt evolve since entering the league.
"He's able to speak up now, because he's been there," Reid said. "He's got that senior leadership thing going, and so, as much of an energy-giver as we were just talking about [regarding Travis Kelce], Kareem does the same thing. He brings it a little different way, but he brings it. That toughness, that want-to, you get he and [Isiah] Pacheco out there, there's a whole lot of energy coming off of those two, and that's appreciated. But that's probably where I'd tell you he doesn't feel like the young guy on the team anymore. He's the veteran guy, and he knows guys will listen to him, and he can help set a tempo, all those things that comes with being a veteran."