Kareem Hunt's 'Dream Come True' Continued in Chiefs' Divisional Round Win
While the Kansas City Chiefs did more than enough to secure a divisional round win over the Houston Texans, it certainly wasn't thanks to their rushing attack. The reigning Super Bowl champions averaged just 2.3 yards per carry on Saturday afternoon and even after removing an intentional safety from punter Matt Araiza, a 3.2-yard average is far from anything to write home about.
One member of the committee did manage to stand out, however, just like he has multiple times throughout the season. Halfback Kareem Hunt may have toted the ball just eight times, but his 44 yards and lone touchdown both led the team in its opening playoff game. Hunt played a notable role in putting the game away late, getting stronger as the action continued to unfold.
Following Kansas City's 23-14 victory, head coach Andy Reid addressed Hunt's solid performance but made sure to credit the rest of the running backs in the process.
"Listen, he's been great for us," Reid said. "He's really helped, and he ran hard today. When we needed him right down the stretch there, we just handed it to him. And that's not taking anything away from (Isiah) Pacheco, because he's doing a nice job, too. To have both of them plus (Samaje) Perine going in on third downs [and] doing what he does, it's a nice thing to have from a coaching standpoint."
Hunt, who didn't play in Week 18's regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos and got the benefit of a first-round postseason bye, said the time off did him some good.
"I felt fresh," Hunt said. "Definitely not taking as many hits and being able to practice, move around, get my conditioning in. I felt great."
It's been an interesting year for Hunt, to say the least. Once Pacheco went down with a fractured fibula, the Chiefs signed their former third-round pick essentially off the couch in what was a very shocking acquisition. After starting on the practice squad, Hunt quickly got acclimated back at home and worked his way into the first-string role. In Weeks 5-12 with Hunt as the go-to back without Pacheco, Kansas City ranked second in the league in rushing success rate. In Weeks 13-17 with Pacheco back, that number cratered all the way down to 30th.
With both players rested for the final stretch, it made sense for Reid and company to fine-tune their rotations for the playoffs. In the final frame of Saturday's game, Hunt was the weapon of choice against a tired Texans defense. Hunt had six carries for 39 yards in the second half, all of which actually came in the fourth quarter. His rushes of 11 and 12 yards on the club's penultimate drive helped seal things via a Harrison Butker field goal.
In more ways than one, this was the unlikeliest of outcomes. Hunt was never supposed to wind up back in Kansas City after an off-the-field incident that contributed to his release in 2018, let alone with chairman and CEO Clark Hunt deeming it a "really good fit" for the player. He wasn't supposed to chip in for multiple victories and make the Pacheco loss a relative non-factor. He definitely wasn't supposed to pretty much outplay his younger and more explosive teammate once he got back from injury.
All of it is happening, though, and the Chiefs are better for it. With the AFC championship game set for next Sunday against a to-be-determined opponent, Hunt figures to once again be leaned on in the run game. Regardless of his role or workload, he's proven to be willing to step up as needed.
It's a feel-good development for both sides, and one that keeps Hunt's storybook ending of winning a title alive for another week.
"The emotions definitely are high, man," Hunt said. "I feel blessed. It feels like a dream come true again. I feel like I left a lot unsolved before, so now I'm excited to be able to write the rest of the story."