Andy Reid Reveals Plans for Patrick Mahomes and Starters in Chiefs' First Preseason Game
The Kansas City Chiefs will face off with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night in the team's first action of the 2024 preseason. Following Wednesday's training camp practice, head coach Andy Reid revealed his plans for KC's first exhibition game.
"As far as the play time for this game, we'll go the ones for a quarter, twos for the second quarter, threes the third quarter and fours for the fourth quarter, and we'll just keep it at that," Reid said.
Asked if he's especially interested to see any particular players on Saturday, Reid said he's expecting to see the whole roster hit the field.
"I'm gonna play everybody," Reid said. "All those young guys, I'd love to see how they compete. The higher draft picks are gonna be in there [against] a little bit better competition, so I want to see how they handle that."
Reid was asked about the fact that he consistently plays Mahomes and the starters in the preseason, despite the fact that much of the NFL has moved away from playing their star quarterbacks in exhibitions. Why has Reid's philosophy stayed the same?
"I allow 'em to get into the swing of things, and the ones know how to do that," Reid said, referring to the starters. "Both sides of the ball, they know how to go about doing that, but somewhere you've got to get on there and shoot, and so it gives him an opportunity to do that."
Reid was asked directly if veteran left guard Joe Thuney will play in Saturday's game, and Reid said he will not. Asked if any of the players who didn't practice on Wednesday would play, Reid said he wouldn't expect them to, but that there may be time for a player to make their way back by kickoff.
"I would probably say no," Reid said. "We'll see, we'll get it to you. We've got a few days yet."
Will the Chiefs actually follow Reid's proposed plan?
In years past, Reid has announced similar plans for his starters beore ultimately pulling them earlier in the game. In last year's preseason debut, Mahomes played one drive before being replaced by Blaine Gabbert. Gabbert played three drives before being replaced by Shane Buechele late in the second quarter.
With history in mind, Reid's comments should be taken with a grain of salt. Reid has stayed old-school in regards to having his starters participate in preseason action, but you shouldn't expect to see much of Mahomes and Co. on Saturday night.