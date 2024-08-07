Chiefs Injury News: Chris Jones, Kadarius Toney, Nick Bolton Updates at Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs have kicked off their final training camp practice before their first preseason game of the 2024 season, and several key members remain sidelined, with a potential setback worth watching.
After practicing on Monday and Tuesday and leaving early both days in what reportedly appeared to be non-injury-related exits, wide receiver Kadarius Toney is not practicing on Wednesday. With the previous reporting in mind, this could either be a planned recovery day for Toney or a setback to his ankle. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will have more information after practice and may discuss if Toney will be available for Saturday's preseason action.
A quartet of defensive stars remained sidelined, with Charles Omenihu (PUP), Justin Reid (NFI), Chris Jones (shoulder) and Nick Bolton (elbow) all without pads on Wednesday.
Wide receiver Justin Watson and cornerback Nazeeh Johnson are still practicing in full pads on Wednesday, according to Nick Jacobs of KSHB41. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also returned after missing Tuesday's practice.
Pending Reid's post-practice press conference, Jones and Bolton may not have played in the first preseason game regardless of their health, but they seem all but certain to skip the first exhibition game now. Toney, still in a fight for one of the final wide receiver roster spots, seemed like a prime candidate for a heavy preseason workload.
Injuries suffered during Wednesday's practice
During Wednesday's practice, undrafted free agent linebacker Swayze Bozeman exited after a trip to the medical tent and then rode up the hill in a cart, according to Charles Goldman. Bozeman received praise from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Tuesday as Spagnuolo discussed how Bozeman could see signficant work in the preseason.
Offensive lineman Wanya Morris, who has been competing with Kingsley Suamataia for the starting left tackle job, went down with an apparent right knee injury, leading the rest of the team to take a knee during a pause in practice. Several reports indicated that Morris walked off under his own power and attempted to stay on the field and avoid the medical tent. He later returned to continue testing his knee in a positive sign after the injury scare.
Morris later returned to 11-on-11 action as the second-team left tackle.
Kansas City Chiefs training camp injury report
- Defensive tackle Chris Jones (shoulder)
- Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle)
- Cornerback Kelvin Joseph (hamstring)
- Wide receiver Jaaron Hayek (shoulder)
- Linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow)
- Safety Justin Reid (non-football injury/NFI)
- Defensive end B.J. Thompson (NFI)
- Defensive end Charles Omenihu (PUP)