Andy Reid Wins AFC Coach of the Year at Annual 101 Awards
After perhaps the greatest regular season in franchise history, it's fitting that one of the Kansas City Chiefs' top leaders is getting his due credit for navigating the 2024-25 campaign. This time, it's head coach Andy Reid who's bringing home some hardware as the postseason continues.
At the annual 101 Awards, Reid was named AFC Coach of the Year for his efforts this season.
The 101 Awards, started by the late football legend and Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, are the longest active awards program that's tied strictly to the NFL. Its existence spans several decades since Hunt and company launched it back in 1969, shedding light on standout performances from both conferences in the process.
Thanks to the Committee of 101, this year sees Reid get acknowledged in a context that hits close to home for his team. He's accompanied by the following picks for this year:
- AFC Offensive Player of the Year: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- AFC Defensive Player of the Year: Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
- NFC Coach of the Year: Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings
- NFC Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
- NFC Defensive Player of the Year: Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions
The official 101 Awards site further describes the role Hunt played in its origin and how the voting is tallied every year.
"In 1969, the final season of the AFL before its merger with the NFL, Lamar Hunt and Jack Wheeler led a group of Kansas City businessmen to create the 101 Awards," the website says. "It was the first awards show of its kind, recognizing elite coaches in the AFL and NFL (and later the AFC and NFC) and commemorating some of the greatest players in football history. Today, the 101 Awards are uniquely positioned as a truly national award, including voter representation from every local market in the league. The voting structure includes 64 voters from local media markets (two voters who cover each of the NFL’s 32 teams) and 37 national media members. Together, they make up the Committee of 101."
For the first time, winners of 101 Awards categories were announced on "Good Morning Football." In a Wednesday morning appearance on the show, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt praised Reid for the job he's done.
"We're so excited for Andy," Hunt said. "I think there's an argument to be made that he could really win the award every year. He's had an absolutely amazing year. Fifteen regular-season wins, which is a franchise record. We've dealt with a lot of adversity throughout the year – he's done an incredible job. We're so lucky to have him in Kansas City, and I'm so happy that Andy is getting recognized in this way this morning."
This year's release from the 101 Awards also shed some light on what Reid has done not only since September, but throughout his career.
"In his 12th season at the helm of the Chiefs, Reid led his team to a franchise-best 15-2 record and clinched a 10th-straight trip to the NFL postseason as well as a ninth-consecutive AFC West title en route to the first seed in the AFC playoffs in 2024," the release read. "Reid helped steer the Chiefs to a 9-0 start, matching a franchise record win streak to start a season (2003, 2013, 2024) which has only been done two other times in franchise history, including once by Reid (2013).
"With 26 years of NFL head coaching experience, Reid has a 273-146-1 regular season record and is the only head coach in NFL history to be the winningest coach of two different franchises (Chiefs and Eagles). This is Reid’s fourth time receiving this honor (2002 NFC, 2013 AFC, 2015 AFC and 2024 AFC), making him the winningest coach in the history of the 101 Awards."
The wins keep coming for Reid, both on and off the field. In Saturday's divisional round triumph over the Houston Texans, the future Hall of Fame head coach notched the 300th overall victory of his career. He's just the fourth coach to ever do so, highlighting just how much he's impacted the sport over the years.
Considering that, it's no surprise to see Reid earn another honor here.