BREAKING: Bills Veteran Takes Poorly Expressed Jab at Chiefs
Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins made some outlandish claims during his appearance on The Pivot, hosted by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. In his appearance, Dawkins stated that the Bills would have put on a better showing in Super Bowl LIX than the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dawkins may not be wrong because who knows how a team may play on any given day, but to make such a claim just makes him look foolish when said claim gets posted to the public. It's not about what Dawkins said, it's the fact he said it about teams that the Bills have been historically unsuccessful against during his tenure.
While the Bills have had the Chiefs number during the regular season, Kansas City is 4-0 against Buffalo in the playoffs, securing wins at home and on the road. Buffalo has not shown the ability to consistently win in the postseason as we all remember Cincinnati walking into Buffalo and winning with relative ease.
On the flip end, the Eagles were the best built roster in the NFL last season. While Josh Allen and James Cook are better runners of the football than Patrick Mahomes and Isaih Pacheco (coming off an injury), the Bills lack of exterior weapons ended up being their detriment.
It's hard to believe the Eagles secondary wouldn't have figured them out.
Also, the Eagles are 2-0 over the Bills in the Josh Allen era.
The bigger question is why would Dawkins say this out loud knowing what type of noise it attracts?
Also, what metric does Dawkins use in this determination? Perhaps he poorly worded his statement. Had he said that he believes the Bills would have played well had they made it, the same point without the use of comparison, that's a fair statement, but to say better?
It's hard to say that when the Bills can't defeat the teams that go to the Super Bowl and it's harder when the NFL seems to make a rule change after every Buffalo loss to Kansas City.
Regardless, this should be bulletin board material for the Chiefs because they should feel disrespected. It will be interesting to see if this plays a role in the next time these two teams faceoff against each other.
