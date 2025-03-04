Should Bills target Super Bowl champion CBs in free agency over Rasul Douglas?
The Philadelphia Eagles have released two veteran cornerbacks over the last two days, opening more options for the Buffalo Bills this offseason.
With news of the Eagles' release of Darius Slay on Monday, Philadelphia returned to work on Tuesday, releasing James Bradberry. Last season, Bradberry did not take the field after suffering a torn Achilles at a training camp practice. The move frees up $2.1 million against the cap this season for the Eagles.
This leaves Buffalo with an interesting scenario as two reliable veterans are now available in free agency. The Bills will seemingly let Rasul Douglas test the open market, and he is likely to get more money elsewhere.
Bradberry is the most considerable risk as most players slowly recover from an Achilles injury. While he might come cheaper with the injury, and being 31 years old, the Bills would be better off bringing back Douglas, signing Slay or looking in the draft for young talent.
The real competition is between Slay and Douglas regarding who the Bills should sign. Each guy is even on average interceptions per season with each nabbing about 2.1 interceptions per year. Slay has proven to be more assertive in coverage opponents catching 58.9 percent of targets while Douglas allowed 62.3 percent. Quarterback ratings against Slay are also lower at 74.9, with Douglas at 92.8. Even Bradberry topped Douglas in career completion percentage (55.4) and quarterback rating (80.5).
Last season, Slay dominated Douglas in coverage as Slay allowed just 54.7 percent of his passes to be completed while Douglas allowed a staggering 72.9 completion percentage in 2024. Even the quarterback ratings were not close as Slay allowed an 81.8 quarterback rating. Douglas struggled with a 122 quarterback rating.
Age could play a critical role in Buffalo’s decision-making, with Slay at 33 and Douglas at 29. Slay’s next stop could be his last one in his career, but Douglas has an extra four years on Slay.
Numbers don’t lie in saying that Slay has been the more dominant corner over Douglas over their careers. Bringing in Slay would help them as a starter at corner and any younger cornerbacks coming in would benefit from learning from him.
Douglas knows the Bills’ defense well and is a scheme fit for what they do. Even with Slay and Bradberry entering free agency, Douglas is still considered one of the top cornerbacks available.
The Bills might have to seriously consider bringing in Slay and drafting a cornerback to help the secondary, which would leave Douglas to join another team in 2025.
