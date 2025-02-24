Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's Brother Jason Gives Latest Update on Travis's Decision
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls.
The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season.
The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to the Chiefs.
The biggest decision that the Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom are waiting for is whether Travis Kelce is going to retire or if he wants to play another NFL season.
Travis's brother Jason Kelce gave us the latest update on whether Travis is coming back or calling it a career. Jason was asked about if he talked to Travis when he retired and if Travis has talked to him about making a decision.
"A lot. For sure, I am sure we will talk about it, we have already talked about it a little bit," said Jason Kelce on The Stream Room podcast. "He is going to go through a process of figuring that out. I think for me, my brother and this is one of the reasons I think the podcast works."
"We talk about, we are very similar people but we also have different ways about thinking about things and sometimes I can way overanalyze situations and any big decision I am having in my life I will like think about the negatives ... I want to do too much."
"My brother has this way of being like hey man you want to play or you do not want to play. He will stay something like that where it is just like do not worry about all these minor things. He has a way of just looking at something like, it is just this,"
"I think that is one of the things I have really enjoy about being on the podcast with him."
"I think Travis in his heart already knows what he wants to do, that is the reality of it."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE