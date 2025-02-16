Analysts Weigh in on Chiefs' Timeline For Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to the Chiefs.
The biggest decision that the Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom are waiting for is whether Travis Kelce is going to retire or if he wants to play another NFL season.
The Chiefs have given Kelce a time frame in which he has to make the biggest decision of his football career. When star players are stuck between retiring and playing another year, they usually give them all the time they need to make a final decision. That is not the case for Kelce and the Chiefs want an answer by mid-March.
"My understanding is that the deadline is March 14," said sports reporter Tony Kornheiser on Pardon the Interruption. "That is four full weeks away. I will say that I concede that it is fair but it feels like what have you done for me lately. And what Kelce has done for them lately is not that much."
"I sense that this is conceivably an issue and you would just hope they would be on the same page, I am not sure they are. I will give him all the time that he wants."
"I do not know about fair or not. I think it is reasonable," said sports reporter Michael Wilbon. "If Kelce is going to retire or come back, Kansas City has to make plans ... You need to plan on what you are going to do. Your draft strategy, your free agent strategy. All of it is dependent on whether you have as we both know, one of the most important players in the team's history."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE