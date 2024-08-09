Chiefs Announce Preseason TV, Radio Crew and Broadcast Details for 2024 Games
On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs officially announced their television and radio broadcast teams for the 2024 season. With three preseason games being covered by the Chiefs' in-house television network and the radio team covering the entire season, here's what you need to know.
The Chiefs' preseason television broadcast will continue with the same crew as recent years, with play-by-play announcer Ari Wolfe entering his fifth season, former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green providing color commentary for his 14th season, and sideline reporters Kimmi Chex and Matt McMullen returning for their third and fourth seasons, respectively.
The first and third preseason games will air on 38 The Spot (KCMI) locally, with the second game airing on KSHB 41.
On the radio side, the Chiefs' statement announced that "the Chiefs Radio Network crew that originally debuted during the 2020 season will return for a fifth-consecutive year in 2024." That includes the "voice of the Chiefs" Mitch Holthus returning for his 31st season as the radio play-by-play voice of the team, alongside former Chief Danan Hughes as the color commentator for his fifth season. Josh Klingler will continue as the network's sideline reporter, with Art Hains returning to host pregame and postgame show coverage alongside executive producer Dan Israel. Hains suffered a serious health scare in 2022 when he was diagnosed with West Nile virus. For more details on Hains' illness and recovery, click here to read his story in the Springfield News-Leader.
The Chiefs' radio home is changing again in 2024, with Alt 96.5 FM rebranding to 96.5 The Fan on August 15.
"The club's first preseason game on Saturday, August 10 at Jacksonville will air on 106.5 The Wolf before 96.5 The Fan (KFNZ-FM) goes live on Thursday, August 15 and serves as the Home of the Chiefs for the remainder of the 2024 preseason, regular season and postseason," the release announced.
Tico Sports will produce the team's Spanish-language broadcast for the Chiefs' preseason, regular season and postseason games, with Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham, Adan Manzano and CiCi Rojas.