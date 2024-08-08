Arrowhead Report

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Preseason TV, Odds, Preview

Here's how you can follow along as KC hits the road to make its 2024 preseason debut against the Jaguars.

Jordan Foote

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball during the second quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball during the second quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
Just like that, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in an NFL game. It may not be the regular season quite yet, but the back-to-back Super Bowl champs' preseason slate boasts some intriguing matchups. This weekend's outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars marks the first of three.

For the first time since September of last year, Andy Reid will square off against Doug Pederson and Co. on the big stage. The last regular-season meeting saw the visitors come away with a 17-9 victory, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for 305 yards and a pair of touchdowns. For the home club, Trevor Lawrence mustered just 216 yards en route to getting sacked four times and not scoring a single time aside from field goals.

The stakes aren't nearly as high this time around, although there's still plenty to play for near the bottom of each roster. For Kansas City, Reid says each rung of the depth chart (first-string, second-string and so forth) will get a quarter to play in Week 1 of the preseason. With that said, it remains to be seen whether he'll actually follow through with that plan. It's safer to expect Mahomes and other key starters to exit the game sooner rather than later.

As both franchises look to make the playoffs next January, everything starts with laying a solid foundation in the preseason. It's Chiefs -Jaguars, and it's coming to football fans very soon.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs this week.

Game: Chiefs at Jaguars

Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Date: Saturday, August 10

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: 38 the Spot KMCI

Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast

Betting Line: Chiefs +1 per DraftKings Sportsbook





Jordan Foote is the deputy editor of Arrowhead Report on SI.com, covering the Kansas City Chiefs. 

