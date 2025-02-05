Chiefs Backup QB Carson Wentz Holds No Ill Will to Former Team Before Super Bowl
In the 2016 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected North Dakota State QB Carson Wentz with the second overall pick. Wentz would break out in his sophomore campaign, flashing the arm strength, decision-making skills, and athleticism only associated with the all-time greats.
The Eagles in 2017 were unplayable and Wentz was the clear MVP. He was playing at a level that remains hard to understand. Wentz was so good, many people started to question if any team could stop him from winning the Super Bowl.
That was until he tore his ACL in a week 14 win against the Rams. Backup Nick Foles came in and the rest is history. Wentz was never the same player after the injury and through the Eagles rushing him back the following season, it seems that may have exacerbated his problems
However, the Eagles do not win a Super Bowl without him, and while he is a player who divides opinion within the Philadelphia fanbase, Wentz looks back on his time with the team harboring no hard feelings.
In a recent piece by NBC Sports' Charean Williams, Williams added Wentz's words regarding his feelings towards his first home in professional football.
“Obviously,, without a doubt,” Wentz said Monday, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP. “It was the COVID year, too, so everything about it was just weird the way it kind of unfolded. A lot of great memories. Buying my first house, getting married. Those are the things in life. I had my first kid when we were living in Philly. A lot of great memories, a lot of good times. Winning the Super Bowl was amazing. A lot of memories and friendships that I’ll have the rest of my life. There are definitely no hard feelings. You wish it would have went a different way, all those things. But you can’t really kind of have any regrets on that front.”
Wentz would be replaced in favor of Jalen Hurts and head coach Doug Pederson would be fired at the end of the year. The Eagles would hire Nick Sirianni and haven't looked back since.
Now Wentz will remain ready should his number be called on as he suits up for the first time in a Super Bowl. Knowing Andy Reid, don't be surprised to see Wentz on the field