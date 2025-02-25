NFL Analyst Praises Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy
The Kansas City Chiefs will have one interesting off season. The Chiefs will have to make some moves to help improve their offense and defense. That can mean moving off some key players and looking to add players in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft.
On offense the biggest concern is the offensive line. But the Chiefs can also have a problem at the wide receiver position. DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown are both free agents. Sky Moore can be cut to save the Chiefs some money.
One player that was great for the Chiefs all last season was rookie receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy was the most reliable weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Worthy was one of the best rookies and he will be big for the Chiefs in the future.
One NFL Analyst praised Worthy for his outstanding season and says he can have a huge season in 2025.
“The biggest play of the night happened right here in the fourth quarter, Xavier Worthy, who I think is going to be awesome next year,” said NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger on X/Twitter.
“This guy can flat out run. Now look, the Eagles got their backup safeties in there. He runs right by them both, and Mahomes just launches it 66 yards in the air. Like maybe they should have tried this earlier, albeit against the starting safeties maybe he doesn’t get loose like that."
"But you could just watch Mahomes just wind up right here and good protection, one of the few times all night, backup defensive lineman coming, but Mahomes steps, and then he just launches this rocket, literally 66 yards on a rope to Xavier Worthy."
“I would say Xavier Worthy’s going to be a guy that we’re all going to talk a great deal about next year because he can play the horizontal game, the vertical game, two touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Good hands, great routes, and elite speed. Watch out for Xavier next year."
Worthy is going to be a problem in the NFL for a long time. Mahomes and Worthy are just getting started together. The league can be in trouble by this duo that will continue to go be better each season that they are together.
