Chiefs DL Isaiah Buggs Arrested on Burglary Charges Weeks After Animal Cruelty Allegations
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs is in the news due to off-the-field allegations for the second time in less than a month.
Buggs was reportedly arrested for burglary and charged with domestic violence second degree - burglary on Sunday, according to Ryan Phillips of the Tuscaloosa Patch.
This arrest and charge comes less than a month after Buggs turned himself in following two misdemeanor criminal charges in relation to alleged mistreatment toward two dogs, one of which was allegedly "on the screened-in back porch surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water" with the other "locked in a metal cage in direct sunlight with no access to food or water," according to The Patch. One of the dogs was reportedly later euthanized.
After the animal mistreatment charges were reported, Buggs's agent, Trey Robinson, issued a statement denying the allegations.
"Isaiah vehemently denies the truthfulness of the allegations and charges asserted against him today," the statement began. "Under no circumstance does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal. The dogs at issue did not belong to him and he was unaware they remained at the property in question. Furthermore, we believe the City of Tuscaloosa's decision to file the charges today is part of a concerted effort by the City of Tuscaloosa and its Police Department to besmirch Mr. Buggs' name and reputation as part of an on-going subversive campaign to force the close of his local business Kings Hookah Lounge."
The statement goes on to allege that "Buggs was arrested at his business on misdemeanor charges on two separate occasions in the past two months, but each time no public record was made of these arrests."
Buggs signed to the Chiefs' practice squad in January and to a reserve/future contract after Super Bowl LVIII.