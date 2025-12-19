How Chiefs Realized Bolton’s Value When He Left Twice on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Allen Wright does a lot to help the Chiefs but he really earned his paycheck in the first quarter last Sunday.

When Nick Bolton had to leave during a first-quarter drive after taking a hard hit, the team’s equipment director seamlessly worked to get Drue Tranquill a new helmet – the all-important headgear containing a radio receiver so Steve Spagnuolo could relay playcalls.

Jack Cochrane finished the drive for Bolton at middle linebacker. Then, in the third quarter, Bolton left again after tackling 296-pound Scott Matlcok. The Chiefs held the Chargers to field goals on both drives, and Wright played a huge role.

“Alan, he goes to work pretty quick,” Spagnuolo said Thursday. “So, it was get the helmet to Drue, and then Drue became the guy that I was communicating with, even though Jack was the guy that went in for Nick. But yeah, that gets a little bit tricky.”

Replacing Bolton tricky, too

Trickier still is simply replacing Bolton, something anything but simple. The team’s leading tackler, Bolton has been the quarterback of Spagnuolo’s defense since the Chiefs drafted him in 2021.

He’s also the valuable anchor in the middle of the defense whose presence allows young players to develop around him, something even more important with several starters out this week. Andy Reid doesn’t take Bolton for granted.

“Really throughout the season, we've been able to do that,” Reid said Friday, noting Bolton’s dependability allowing the Chiefs to develop inexperienced players. “So, yeah, to make all that happen, and get the guys going in the right direction, you got to have a transmitter there.

“And he is that to a tee, from the front all the way to that back end. And he is the quarterback of the defense, so he's helped tremendously.”

Bolton, who had 11 tackles including a stop behind the line of scrimmage on Sunday, has reached double-figures in tackles each of the past three games. And with the Chiefs now officially eliminated from postseason contention, he looks forward to helping those younger players grow over the season’s final three contests.

“We're trying to build some confidence,” he said Friday. “We got a lot of young guys in there, especially because some of the injuries and some guys are dinged up. So, just a little confidence with the guys getting some positive reinforcement, and hopefully some positive plays out there.

“And as we continue to keep going, we got these games in the next couple of weeks, and then early in the offseason, then training camp. Hopefully, we can just let him keep going and build that confidence.”

