Chiefs Injury Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster Practices, Harrison Butker Appears with New Ailment
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to get slightly healthier for the second half of the 2024 NFL season with a major showdown with the Buffalo Bills set for Sunday afternoon. On Thursday, the Chiefs got another day of action out of three returning players and one surprise addition to the injury report.
Running back Isiah Pacheco (IR - ankle) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (IR - knee) were both listed as limited participants for Thursday's practice after carrying the same limited designation on Wednesday. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) was a full participant on Thursday, clearing the way for his return to come in Buffalo after a lengthy absence due to his hamstring injury.
The surprise of Thursday's practice report comes from a specialist, as kicker Harrison Butker was a limited participant due to a left knee injury, according to the Chiefs' injury report. Butker was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
After the publishing of this story, details regarding Butker's knee injury were reported. Butker is set to miss several weeks and is expected to be placed on IR. Click here to read more about Butker's injury, timeline to return, and the kicker who KC signed to replace him. The original story continues below.
The Chiefs officially opened the 21-day practice window for Pacheco and Omenihu on Wednesday, giving them up to three weeks to work back to the field before needing to occupy an active roster spot. The duo remains on the injured reserve list for the time being.
What does Thursday's practice report mean for Smith-Schuster, Butker, Pacheco and Omenihu?
It should be no surprise that Pacheco and Omenihu were limited once again, as their return was never likely to come in time for KC's matchup with Buffalo.
On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid said it was "unlikely" that Pacheco or Omenihu would be ready to suit up in Buffalo, though Reid was more optimistic about Smith-Schuster's chances.
"There's a good chance he's back," Reid said regarding Smith-Schuster. "We'll see as we go through practice, but if it's up to him, he's back."
With Smith-Schuster now completing a full workload of practice reps, it appears increasingly likely that he will take the field on Sunday.
For the second consecutive day, a long list of banged-up Chiefs were full participants, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle/hip), defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (shoulder/toe), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee), running back Kareem Hunt (knee), defensive end George Karlaftis (abdomen/ankle), offensive tackle Wanya Morris (knee) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps).