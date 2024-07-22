Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt on Arrowhead Stadium Future, Kansas vs. Missouri, Keeping 'An Open Mind'
While the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the NFL's first-ever back-to-back-to-back champions this season, the team is looking to make a long-lasting decision about the future of the organization: where will the famous "home of the Chiefs" be in 2031 and beyond?
On Monday, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt spoke to members of the media following the Chiefs' second full-team practice of training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, and Hunt spoke extensively about the team's mindset following a failed vote that leaves the team's future home in doubt.
First, Hunt was asked about how much he's considered the idea of the Chiefs potentially moving to the state of Kansas for their next home.
"At this point, that's premature," Hunt said. "We do have six-and-a-half years left on our lease at Arrowhead, and GEHA Field at Arrowhead is a special place. It's special for our fans, and it's special for the players and the coaches, but we do have to look to the future, and we do need a solution starting in 2031, which I know that [team president] Mark [Donovan] mentioned [on Friday]. We're glad to have some options. We really appreciate what the Kansas legislature did, in passing the upgrade to the STAR Bond bill that potentially would give us an opportunity to look at a stadium over there, and we're going to work very hard over the coming months and years to come up with a solution that makes sense for the organization, for the team, but also one that makes sense for the community. So, we're approaching it very much with an open mind and look forward to talking to leaders on both sides of the state line."
In light of the way Hunt had previously discussed the Chiefs' efforts to stay at Arrowhead and his hopes to preserve the historic stadium, Hunt was asked if he feels that he and the team need to make another push to renovate Arrowhead and if there is interest in presenting a new plan to Jackson County.
"Well, part of our evaluation over the next several months and coming years will be looking at whether we're better off in a renovated building or in a new stadium," Hunt said. "And that new stadium could be on the Missouri side as well. It doesn't have to be on the Kansas side. I had a bunch of season ticket holders come up to me today to share how special Arrowhead is with them, and we know that, but we do have to look to the future, and potentially having a new building, whether it's on the Missouri or Kansas side, may make the most sense."
Hunt was then asked about his previous stated "priority" being a plan to "renovate Arrowhead Stadium and extend its life." Does Hunt continue to prefer a renovation over the team's other options?
"We're really approaching it with an open mind," Hunt said. "We don't have a desired outcome, we just have to find a solution that works for the community and something that works for the club."
While the Chiefs are openly considering Kansas and Missouri for their stadium futures, Hunt had not addressed the possibility of the Chiefs leaving the Kansas City metro entirely. Hunt was asked if he could see any scenario where the team would relocate outside of the Kansas City area.
"Well, we have a special connection with the community and with Chiefs Kingdom, and our focus is very much on finding a solution here in the metropolitan area."