Chiefs Place TE Jody Fortson on Injured Reserve, Announce Joshua Uche Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs kept their perfect record intact with a Week 8 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but they didn't do so without suffering a few injuries.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, cornerback Nazeeh Johnson and tight end Jody Fortson all got banged up in varying degrees on Sunday, ranging from nothing to worry about to more long-term ailments. Unfortunately, Fortson is apparently suffering from the latter. Head coach Andy Reid described his injury as a knee issue following the Raiders matchup.
Per an announcement from Kansas City on their official X account, Fortson was placed on the injured reserve list on Monday. At the same time, the Chiefs announced their trade with the New England Patriots for pass rusher Joshua Uche that was previously reported.
Fortson, who made his NFL debut with the Chiefs out of Valdosta State back in 2021, left the organization during the offseason but ultimately returned to the practice squad in September. The veteran pass catcher has appeared in three regular-season games for the club this year, setting a season-high mark with 19 offensive snaps on Sunday before his late-game injury.
On Monday, Joshua Brisco of Kansas City Chiefs On SI broke down what Fortson going on IR could mean for both him and the Chiefs.
"Fortson had clawed his way back into a legitimate place in the banged-up Chiefs offense, even out-snapping rookie tight end Jared Wiley on Sunday against the Raiders," Brisco said. "Kansas City has been running a significant amount of 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends) while occasionally even using all four tight ends together. Fortson was also overthrown on a target in the back of the end zone against the Raiders, reemphasizing the fact that Fortson did have a niche role that KC valued.
"While Fortson was rarely a top target, he did bring a legitimate pass-catching ability as a tight end while being a better blocker than the Chiefs' wide receivers. They'll survive without him, but it's ironic that the Chiefs will have to adjust their skill position rotation again after bringing Fortson back as an answer to their previous roster-thinning. For Fortson, it's a crushingly disappointing blow. His NFL career has been marred by injuries, and for another promising campaign to end due to a freak injury while attempting to recover an onside kick is another unfortunate setback."
It's a classic good news, bad news situation for the reigning Super Bowl champs. With there being a need for a roster spot given the addition of Uche, the corresponding move is putting Fortson back on a list he's all too familiar with. Now, the Chiefs will move forward with a new pass-rush specialist and hope their fan-favorite tight end can get back once his required four-game absence is up.