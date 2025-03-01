Chiefs' Potential Pick Shines at Combine
We've seen many impressive performances so far at the NFL Combine. As of now, four position groups (linebackers, defensive linemen, defensive backs, and tight ends) have been able to showcase their skills on the turf.
One defensive edge that stood out above all was Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. If you follow the Kansas City Chiefs regularly, then that name should sound familiar. Pearce has been a part of numerous mock drafts, floating around the first to second-round transition point, spanning all the way back to January where Daniel Jeremiah predicted he'd go to the Chiefs at the end of the first.
Pearce was the shining star of defensive linemen on Thursday, where he shocked everyone by running an absurd 4.47 second 40-yard dash. Cydney Henderson of USA TODAY had some words to say after Pearce's performance:
"The Tennessee edge rusher resorted to wearing a hoodie during his 40-yard dash after leaving his T-shirt in his hotel room, but that didn't slow him down. Pearce's first attempt at the 40-yard dash clocked in at 4.50 seconds, which marked the fastest time for defensive linemen during the day. The 6-foot-5, 245 pounder bested himself on his second attempt with a time of 4.47 seconds. Pearce entered the 2025 NFL Combine on the first round bubble. The latest mock draft from USA TODAY Sports' Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz has Pearce going with the final pick of the first round, but his impressive speed surely boosted his draft stock."- Cydney Henderson
Pearce was never viewed as a top-20 selection, but many have started to recognize the potential that the former Volunteer possesses. Ever since joining Tennessee, Pearce has only improved his game, going from two sacks to 9.5 in just one year. While some NFL executives may be concerned with his "down year" in 2024, Pearce has already shown that he can play amongst the best in the nation.
His performance in the combine surely helped his draft stock, and I wouldn't be surprised if he skyrockets to a top 25-pick. Now that the Chiefs have franchised-tagged their star offensive guard Trey Smith, their priority should be back on their defensive line, and if Pearce is still there at 31 then I see no reason to pass up the opportunity.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE