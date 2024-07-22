Chiefs Reunite with Mizzou Product in Training Camp Roster Move
The Kansas City Chiefs made another roster move ahead of their second full-team training camp practice in St. Joseph, Missouri, bringing back a familiar face to bolster their defensive depth.
The Chiefs have re-signed former Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie and waived safety Trey Dean, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest.
The Chiefs appear to be tinkering with their safety depth after starting safety Justin Reid began camp on the non-football injury list, and Gillespie should be able to step into a familiar defense relatively smoothly. KC signed Gillespie to their offseason roster in late February before waiving him in May.
What could the Chiefs see in the former 2021 fourth-round pick? Back in March '21, Jordan Foote of Chiefs on SI evaluated Gillespie's talent and his potential fit in KC:
"Tyree Gillespie is an aggressive safety who plays a physical brand of football," Foote wrote. "He isn't the biggest player on the field, yet he manages to keep his nose clean in run defense. He's a hard hitter who wraps up with solid form both in traffic and in the open field. Gillespie showed serious flashes of being an enforcer at the next level. He embraces contact in all aspects of the game.
"Short-area work is where Gillespie will make his money moving forward. He projects to play well in the box, where he can use his great burst and not have to cover as much ground. He doesn't have the best long speed, so allowing him to act on plays that are in close proximity will maximize his value. Concerns about his overall athleticism won't turn into problems, so long as he isn't asked to do too much."