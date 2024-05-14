Chiefs Schedule News: Week 2 Game vs. Bengals Announced
With the 2024 NFL schedule release quickly approaching, some of the league's premier matchups are coming into focus. For example, the Kansas City Chiefs had their season-opening contest against the Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday morning.
Tuesday brings something similar. The reigning champions will be staying home at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second week in a row to open the 2024 campaign, and they'll face a second AFC North opponent in a row.
The Cincinnati Bengals come into town on Sept. 15 in a matchup slated for a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS. This outing will also stream on the NFL+ platform.
In recent seasons, Chiefs vs. Bengals has emerged as one of the premier rivalries in the NFL. Kansas City has won the conference in four of the last five seasons, with the only other champion being Cincinnati at the end of the 2021-22 season. With Joe Burrow coming off a serious wrist injury from last year, this will be a big test for him and the Bengals on the road.
It'll be a significant challenge for the Chiefs as well, though. Andy Reid's club is just 2-3 against Cincinnati in its last five meetings and having notched both of those victories in 2023. The most recent one was a Week 17 meeting near the end of last season, but Jake Browning was filling in for Burrow. In that game, Steve Spagnuolo's defense held Browning to less than 200 yards passing and surrendered just 17 points overall.
Following back-to-back duels against AFC North clubs, the Chiefs have plenty of other matchups to look forward to. Their remaining home opponents, in no order, are the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 2024 NFL schedule release, presented by Verizon, airs at 7:00 p.m. CT on NFL Network on Wednesday, May 15. ESPN will also air a two-hour special for the event that begins at 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2.