Chiefs Schedule News: KC to Open 2024 Season vs. Ravens in Week 1
The 2024 NFL regular season schedule will be fully released on Wednesday, May 15. In the meantime, though, leaks of specific games will trickle in during the early stages of the week.
For the Kansas City Chiefs, things kick off locally at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The reigning Super Bowl champions will officially open the season and raise their banner on Thursday, Sept. 5 at home against the Baltimore Ravens. The game will air on NBC and Peacock.
Out of eight possible opponents for the season-opener, Baltimore is certainly one of the premier matchups for Kansas City. It doesn't get much better than an AFC Championship Game rematch, resulting in the very first leak of the week.
In that aforementioned outing, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 30 of his 39 pass attempts and tight end Travis Kelce topped the 100-yard receiving mark. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's unit surrendered just 16 first downs to a potent Ravens offense. The eventual champs held the football for over 37 minutes, helping them pave the way to victory.
How should the Chiefs feel about Week 1's game against the Ravens?
Following the announcement of Chiefs-Ravens, Joshua Brisco of Arrowhead Report on SI.com explained why this makes sense for both sides.
"While the Chiefs had several excellent opponent options to kick off the 2024 season, it's hard to top a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game against a familiar conference foe," Brisco began. "Andy Reid is famously excellent with extra time to prepare, so the Chiefs have to feel good about getting an important potential AFC playoff seed tiebreaker out of the way in the first matchup of the season.
"Meanwhile, two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is 1-4 against two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes, and Reid gets former assistant John Harbaugh to begin the year. It's a high-profile, high-octane game to open the new NFL slate, and it should have plenty of playoff implications on the first day of the 2024 season."
The Chiefs' other home games will be against the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, LA Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Football fans can find out the complete 2024 NFL schedule for the regular season at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.