Chiefs' Star Linebacker Predicted to Betray KC, Join AFC Rival
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to deal with multiple players hitting free agency this offseason, and possibly leaving the team. Among them is the star linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton has been a true anchor of the Chiefs defense, leading the team in combined tackles (106), and acting as the main coverage man within the middle of the field.
Kansas City was never favored to keep Bolton, but there was always hope. USA Today's Jacob Camenker recently predicted that the $49M defender would leave the Chiefs to join their AFC Rival: the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Here's another move where an AFC contender gets better at the expense of the Chiefs," Camenker remarked. "Bolton has been a productive, three-down linebacker for Kansas City, eclipsing 100 tackles in three of his four seasons and logging career-best marks in sacks (3) and pass defenses (6) in 2024. The Bengals need a three-down linebacker to replace Germaine Pratt, who requested a trade, and soon-to-be 25-year-old Bolton would be a core building block in Al Golden's defense."
The Chiefs likely dont have the funds to retain Bolton, but the Bengals do. With their starting linebacker Germaine Pratt requesting out of Cincinnati, Bolton seems like a seamless replacement, and would possibly even be an upgrade.
On the other side, there's been rumors about the Chiefs potentially having interest in Pratt. If there's truly no hope of retaining Bolton, Pratt would be a good replacement that Kansas City could likely get for cheap.
Bolton is expected to sign a 4-year, $49M deal in free agency, per Spotrac.
For the Chiefs, their success in the upcoming season is going to come down to their ability to adapt to a changing roster. Aside from Bolton, Kansas City has other key pieces on the offensive and defensive side of the ball that are going to be free agents. Players such as Pro-Bowl guard Trey Smith, veteran WRs DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, and their star safety in Justin Reid. If the Chiefs can't fill their shoes with free agent signings of their own, they're going to be in for a rough season.
