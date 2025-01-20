Chiefs to Host Bills in AFC Championship Game – Schedule, TV Broadcast Details
On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to their seventh-consecutive AFC championship game. Now, the Chiefs know who they'll host for the right to advance to Super Bowl LIX.
The AFC championship game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, January 26 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The Chiefs will host the final game of the day, as the NFC championship game will kick off at 2 p.m. CT.
The Chiefs will host the only team who defeated Kansas City's starters in 2024, as the Bills' 30-21 victory over the Chiefs on November 17 marked KC's only loss until their Week 18 shutout as they rested their stars.
After finishing the year as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the 13–4 Bills went on to dispatch the Denver Broncos in the wild card round before defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
The Chiefs have undergone several key changes since these two teams faced off earlier in the season, especially on the offensive line. Assuming that the Chiefs will trot out the same starting O-line as they did in their divisional round win over the Houston Texans, Joe Thuney and Mike Caliendo would start at left tackle and left guard, respectively.
Even if the Chiefs surprise by sliding D.J. Humphries back in at left tackle for the sake of moving Thuney back to guard, Kansas City would still be sporting a new left tackle for the rematch.
The Chiefs also have No. 2 cornerback Jaylen Watson back after an extended absence from an ankle injury suffered in Week 7. Watson returned to action for the first time in the Chiefs' divisional round win over Houston.
After the Chiefs' win over the Texans, tight end Travis Kelce was asked about Kansas City's next steps in order to push for the NFL's first-ever three-peat.
"Well, in the playoffs, everything gets faster and everything gets a little bit more physical as you get further along in the playoffs," Kelce said. "The AFC championship is always going to be one of the biggest challenges that you ever have. Looking at who the opponents would be, those are two of the best teams in the National Football League, for sure. They've got a lot of talent all across the board, but especially at that quarterback position, so anything can happen. And how you get ready for it is you just, you don't look ahead. You focus on what you can do throughout the week to get your body ready, to get mentally ready, and get ready to go out there and just play your tail off for the guy next to you."