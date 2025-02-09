Chiefs' Travis Kelce Still a Mentor Despite Growing Fame
There are many things that come to mind when you hear the name Travis Kelce: star tight end, boyfriend to Taylor Swift, future Hall of Famer. The truth is, he's all of those things. Through the 12 years he's had as a pro, he's given the Chiefs more production and titles than anyone could have ever imagined. His teammates however, see him in a different light.
What they see is a hard worker, a determined player, a leader and a mentor. Kelce embodies all of these characteristics. He's the heart of the team, and the team gives its heart to him. They see a player who's going to win it all on Sunday, because of the work he puts in and the performance he puts out.
“Credit to him,” All-Pro lineman Joe Thuney said. “He loves being out there. He’s always out there. I have no memory of him ever missing anything. It’s remarkable how elite of a level he’s been able to play over such a long period of time. He puts in the work day in and day out of practice. We all see it. He loves the run blocking drills as much as anything. He’s all in on everything. It’s really cool to see, especially from a man with a legendary career.”
Even with the extra cameras, Kelce is still as down to Earth as he ever was, and he cares about being a mentor to the younger guys. He loves setting the example, and being someone they can come to for guidance if they ever need it.
When Noah Gray got drafted to the Chiefs in the 5th round to possibly be Kelce's replacement in the future, Kelce still showed up as a leader. Gray didn't see a guy paranoid to lose his job, he saw a guy that will do whatever it takes to win.
As his legacy only solidifies, Kelce now has the chance to add a 4th title to his already long list of accolades. If this happens, you can be sure that Kelce will stay unfazed and focused on leading his team. Kelce will continue to do what he’s always done—lead with passion and inspire those around him. Win or lose, his impact on the game and the Chiefs’ locker room is undeniable.
Follow along for our Super Bowl LIX live game updates.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE